LongView Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

