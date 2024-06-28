Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.53. 12,630,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

