Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.20 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.12). Approximately 148,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 250,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.11).

Luceco Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The firm has a market cap of £269.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,521.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.98.

About Luceco

(Get Free Report)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.