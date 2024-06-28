Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.92

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $11.49. Luxfer shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 115,056 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $317.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

