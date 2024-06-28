Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading Down 2.3%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 30,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 93,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

