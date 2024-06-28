LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Boosted by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,854,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 595,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,065. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

