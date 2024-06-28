M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Major Shareholder Sells $17,850.00 in Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 500 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,004.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M-tron Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $34.49 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries in the first quarter valued at $165,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

