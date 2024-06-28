Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 674.0 days.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLLF remained flat at C$5.10 during midday trading on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$6.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.34.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.