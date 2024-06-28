MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.29

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.54. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 52,608 shares changing hands.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.