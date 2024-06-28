MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.29

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.54. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 52,608 shares changing hands.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 26,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

