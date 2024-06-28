Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,294. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.