Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 394 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $65,576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,394.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 184,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.47. 110,174 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $633.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

