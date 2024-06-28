Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 932 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. 2,367,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

