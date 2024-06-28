Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.