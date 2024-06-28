Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.01. 80,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

