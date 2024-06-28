Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $720,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KJAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,255 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $408.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

