Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,320 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 71,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,090. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

