Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,216,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $60,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,580.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,577.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,497.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

