Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $241.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.10 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

