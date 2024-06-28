Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 112,844 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 63,487 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 7.3 %

NYSE MPW traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,861,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,337,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

