Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 93.7% in June

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance
Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
