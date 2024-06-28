Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 93.7% in June

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

