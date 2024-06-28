Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after buying an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Medtronic by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after buying an additional 1,405,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. 8,856,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

