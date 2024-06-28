Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Trading Down 1.2%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.03 and last traded at C$17.13. 158,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 185,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.30.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.0131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.