Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $6.02 on Friday, hitting $123.80. 49,865,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

