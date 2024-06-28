Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

