Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.37

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.37 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 38851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

