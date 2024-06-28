Michael R. D. Roller Buys 60,000 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Michael R. D. Roller purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($51,756.95).

NIOX Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NIOX opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £292.59 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.47. NIOX Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.60 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get NIOX Group alerts:

NIOX Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. NIOX Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.