Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Shares of MU opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

