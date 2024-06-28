Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $175.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.52.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

