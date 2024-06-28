MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Gap Down to $170.47

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $170.47, but opened at $165.84. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $165.28, with a volume of 1,642 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

