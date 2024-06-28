Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $140.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.04.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

