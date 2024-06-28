Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Trading Up 7%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 2,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

