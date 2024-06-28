MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the period. MillerKnoll comprises about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 1.39% of MillerKnoll worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 289,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

