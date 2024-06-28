Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 145 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,691.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.84. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
