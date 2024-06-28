Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 145 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,691.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.84. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Chet Patel purchased 28,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £32,810.34 ($41,621.64). In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £408,506.67 ($518,212.19). Also, insider Chet Patel purchased 28,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £32,810.34 ($41,621.64). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,256. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

