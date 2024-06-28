Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Trading Up 4.2%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $57.00. Approximately 213,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 595,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MC

Moelis & Company Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Envoi LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $1,879,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.