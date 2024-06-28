Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Momentus Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,222. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Momentus has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 142.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Momentus worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

