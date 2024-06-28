monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNDY. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.82.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $236.28 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 621.81 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 3,225.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth $1,678,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in monday.com by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in monday.com by 55.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of monday.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

