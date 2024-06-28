Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Cut by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.44. 10,899,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

