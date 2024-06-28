Monero Price Up 5.4% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $43.31 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $167.12 or 0.00274995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.97 or 0.00640039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00119883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00074667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

