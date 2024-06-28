MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the stock.

ML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ML

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $755.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 15.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.