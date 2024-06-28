Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.20. 59,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 330,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $827.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

