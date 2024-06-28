More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,200,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 947,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59.

About More Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.