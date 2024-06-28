More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,200,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 947,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
More Acquisitions Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.59.
About More Acquisitions
More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than More Acquisitions
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.