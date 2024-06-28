Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 939,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 35,114 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.