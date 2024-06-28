MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.39

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 37120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

