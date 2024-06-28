MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

MSCI stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.39. 173,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,566. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

