M&T Bank Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $147.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.