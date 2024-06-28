National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. 569,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

