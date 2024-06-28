National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NHI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

Shares of NHI opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $68.14.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 146,735 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 508,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,448,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

