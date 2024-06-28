NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,000 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 7,511,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.0 days.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 24,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

