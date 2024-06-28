Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,039.94 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00082289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011188 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

