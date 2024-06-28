Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.07. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 154,303 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 565,463 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

